Lee County To Provide 5,800 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses This Week

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County and Lee County government announced, Tuesday, that about 5,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered this week.

Appointment reservations can be made by calling 866-200-3468. The reservation phone line will not be open until 9 a.m. Wednesday and slots are expected to be claimed quickly.

The vaccines will be administered Thursday and Friday at the county’s distribution site off Daniels Parkway near Southwest Florida International Airport.

Appointments are required and eligibility remains limited to frontline health care works and people 65 and older.

Lee County government reports that more than 19,000 people have been vaccinated in Lee County since late December, including nearly 9,000 people last week alone.

