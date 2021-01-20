© 2020 Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Lee County To Provide 5,800 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses This Week

WGCU | By John Davis
Published January 20, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST
person holding syringe and vial
CDC

The reservation phone line will not be open until 9 a.m. Wednesday and slots are expected to be claimed quickly.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County and Lee County government announced, Tuesday, that about 5,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered this week.

Appointment reservations can be made by calling 866-200-3468. The reservation phone line will not be open until 9 a.m. Wednesday and slots are expected to be claimed quickly.

The vaccines will be administered Thursday and Friday at the county’s distribution site off Daniels Parkway near Southwest Florida International Airport.

Appointments are required and eligibility remains limited to frontline health care works and people 65 and older.

Lee County government reports that more than 19,000 people have been vaccinated in Lee County since late December, including nearly 9,000 people last week alone.

