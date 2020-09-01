© 2020 Health News Florida
Listen In: Private Recordings Reveal The Battle Over COVID-19 Rules

WLRN 91.3 FM | By LISA J. HURIASH
Wells Dusenbury / Sun Sentinel
Published September 1, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT

In private meetings, public officials across Broward County struggled for months with a lack of guidance about COVID-19 as they weighed decisions that would govern the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

Sometimes frustrated, sometimes worried, sometimes angry, they tried to decide when people should quarantine, when beaches should close, what businesses should open, what rules they should follow, where masks should be worn and more.

Their debates, conducted in weekly meetings outside the public eye, come alive in hours of audio recordings obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel through a public records request.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

LISA J. HURIASH
Wells Dusenbury / Sun Sentinel