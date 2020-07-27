Hand Sanitizers Sold At Walmart and Target Are Among Five Recalled

The latest run of hand sanitizer recalls on methanol concerns has hit Walmart (again) and Target among other retail outlets.

All five hand sanitizers recalled Friday were on the FDA’s list of hand sanitizers that tested as having methanol (wood alcohol) or were believed to be made in the same facility as one that tested as having methanol. The agency says methanol, if rubbed into the skin, can be toxic and shouldn’t be used for hand sanitizer.

Real Clean Distribuciones recalled the Scent Theory Keep Clean and Keep It Clean, Born Basic, and Lux Eoi hand sanitizers it made. Target was among the stores selling Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer. Walmart, which sold the Blumen hand sanitizers recalled earlier this month for the same reason, sells Scent Theory at these stores in 17 states.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .