Huge Majority Of Florida Voters Want Statewide Mask Order; Most Say It’s Not Safe To Reopen School

An overwhelming majority of Florida voters want the state to require people to wear masks in public to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

A mask requirement has support of 79% of Florida voters, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll released Thursday. Just 20% oppose a mandate.

Support for a mask mandate — something Gov. Ron DeSantis has said repeatedly he won’t do — is widespread. It’s supported by voters of all age groups, both genders, across racial lines and people of differing political affiliations.

