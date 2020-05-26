Curry Pitches Jacksonville To Host GOP Convention After Trump Threatens To Move It

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has been quick to try and capitalize on the possibility of the August Republican National Convention's being moved out of North Carolina.

On Memorial Day, President Donald Trump threatened to pull the convention from Charlotte.

I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

On Tuesday Curry Tweeted, “We would be honored to host the Republican National Convention.”

Curry is proposing hosting the convention at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which he called a “world class facility.”

Curry pointed out that the city successfully hosted what he said was the world’s first live pro-sporting event since the advent of COVID-19. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hosted shows in Jacksonville earlier this month, which were telecast on Pay-Per-View.

The UFC competitions in Jacksonville were held without an audience. President Trump has made it clear he wants “full attendance” at the GOP convention.

Curry said his administration, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis', has created a regulatory framework that “operates in [a] way that is attractive to significant events like these."

2. We would be honored to host the Republican National Convention in that same world class facility. Thankfully, @GovRonDeSantis and my administration have created a regulatory framework that operates in way that is attractive to significant events like these.— Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 26, 2020

The Florida GOP would also like to see the convention moved to Florida.

What better place than Florida for the Republican National Convention? @RealDonaldTrump’s home state and the largest swing state. https://t.co/BQyYwJxk5d— Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) May 26, 2020

North Carolina’s health and human services secretary has said the Republican National Committee should "hope for the best, but plan for the worst," when it comes to having its convention in Charlotte in August.

In an interview with WFAE, Charlotte's NPR station, Dr. Mandy Cohen said mass gatherings will be a "very big challenge" if COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state, as they have been.

