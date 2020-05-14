© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix Is Returning To Its Normal Hours, But Coronavirus Guidelines Remain Intact

By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 14, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
Publix is resuming its normal hours of operation, but it will continue its recently implemented social distancing guidelines.
Publix will return to its normal hours of operation starting Saturday, another indication that businesses across the state are continuing the process of reopening.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain will continue to maintain its recently implemented social distancing guidelines, including one-way shopping aisles, limits on the number of customers at one time, and mandatory face coverings for employees, according to a news release.

Stores once again will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and pharmacies will return to their normal hours.

There no longer will be designated early shopping hours for those over 65, first responders and health-care workers, according to the release. However, those who want to avoid crowds are urged to shop early.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
