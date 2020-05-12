Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 42,000; Tampa Bay Area Adds 97 Cases

The Florida Department of Health reports 41,923 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 941 people since Monday.

Ninety-seven of the new cases are in the Tampa Bay area. Pinellas County added 33 cases, and in Hillsborough County, there were 25.

Statewide, 1,779 people have died from COVID-19; an increase of 44 since Monday.

Six of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay region:

A 70-year-old woman in Hillsborough County whose travel history or contact with another person with COVID-19 are unknown.

A 70-year-old Hillsborough County woman who had been in contact with another person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A 67-year-old Hillsborough County woman whose travel history is not known, and for whom there was no indication of whether she had been in contact with another infected person.

A 99-year-old woman in Pinellas County who had been in contact with another person with COVID-19.

A 74-year-old man in Polk County who had contact with another person known to have COVID-19.

An 88-year-old Polk County woman who had been in contact with another person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12:

Hillsborough: 1,473 (1,420 local, 53 non-resident)

Pinellas: 909 (866 local, 43 non-resident)

Manatee: 795 (791 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 675 (665 local, 10 non-resident)

Sarasota: 435 (419 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 302 (293 local, 9 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 101 (95 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 12: 941 / 44

May 11: 386 / 14

May 10: 595 / 6

May 9: 802 / 46

May 8: 371 / 69

May 7: 826 / 61

May 6: 563 / 68

May 5: 542 / 72

May 4: 819 / 20

May 3: 615 / 15

May 2: 735 / 50

May 1: 1,038 / 46

April 30: 497 / 50

April 29: 347 / 47



WU SF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7