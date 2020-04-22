© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pasco County Reopening Select Parks, With Coronavirus Guidelines

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 22, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT
Withlacoochee River Park in Dade City is among several Pasco County parks reopening on a limited basis.
Withlacoochee River Park in Dade City is among several Pasco County parks reopening on a limited basis.

Pasco County is reopening select parks, preserves and nature trails on a limited basis.

CORONAVIRUS:  Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

County officials on Tuesday said the patrons will be allowed to take part in essential recreational activities, such as biking, hiking, fishing or running.

Social distancing guidelines of 6 feet will remain in effect, and groups of 10 or more will not be permitted. Restrooms will remain closed.

The following parks will be reopened:

  • Withlacoochee River Park, Dade City
  • Aripeka Sandhills Preserve, Hudson
  • Boy Scout Preserve, New Port Richey
  • Crews Lake Wilderness Park, Spring Hill
  • Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, NPR
  • Key Vista Nature Park, Holiday
  • Lake Lisa Park, Port Richey
  • Pasco Palms Preserve, New Port Richey
  • Upper Pithlachascotee Preserve, Spring Hill
  • Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson


NEWSLETTER:  Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

The following public boat ramps remain open:

  • Anclote River Park, Holiday (restroom access)
  • Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson
  • Moon Lake Park, New Port Richey
  • Middle Lake, Dade City
  • Eagle Point Park, (kayak & canoe) New Port Richey


The Suncoast Trail, Starkey Boulevard Trail and Starkey Gap Trail remain open.

For more information, visit the Pasco County coronavirus website.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.