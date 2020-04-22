Pasco County Reopening Select Parks, With Coronavirus Guidelines
Pasco County is reopening select parks, preserves and nature trails on a limited basis.
County officials on Tuesday said the patrons will be allowed to take part in essential recreational activities, such as biking, hiking, fishing or running.
Social distancing guidelines of 6 feet will remain in effect, and groups of 10 or more will not be permitted. Restrooms will remain closed.
The following parks will be reopened:
- Withlacoochee River Park, Dade City
- Aripeka Sandhills Preserve, Hudson
- Boy Scout Preserve, New Port Richey
- Crews Lake Wilderness Park, Spring Hill
- Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, NPR
- Key Vista Nature Park, Holiday
- Lake Lisa Park, Port Richey
- Pasco Palms Preserve, New Port Richey
- Upper Pithlachascotee Preserve, Spring Hill
- Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson
The following public boat ramps remain open:
- Anclote River Park, Holiday (restroom access)
- Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson
- Moon Lake Park, New Port Richey
- Middle Lake, Dade City
- Eagle Point Park, (kayak & canoe) New Port Richey
The Suncoast Trail, Starkey Boulevard Trail and Starkey Gap Trail remain open.
