Pasco County Reopening Select Parks, With Coronavirus Guidelines

Pasco County is reopening select parks, preserves and nature trails on a limited basis.

County officials on Tuesday said the patrons will be allowed to take part in essential recreational activities, such as biking, hiking, fishing or running.

Social distancing guidelines of 6 feet will remain in effect, and groups of 10 or more will not be permitted. Restrooms will remain closed.

The following parks will be reopened:

Withlacoochee River Park, Dade City

Aripeka Sandhills Preserve, Hudson

Boy Scout Preserve, New Port Richey

Crews Lake Wilderness Park, Spring Hill

Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, NPR

Key Vista Nature Park, Holiday

Lake Lisa Park, Port Richey

Pasco Palms Preserve, New Port Richey

Upper Pithlachascotee Preserve, Spring Hill

Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson



The following public boat ramps remain open:

Anclote River Park, Holiday (restroom access)

Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Hudson

Moon Lake Park, New Port Richey

Middle Lake, Dade City

Eagle Point Park, (kayak & canoe) New Port Richey



The Suncoast Trail, Starkey Boulevard Trail and Starkey Gap Trail remain open.

For more information, visit the Pasco County coronavirus website.

