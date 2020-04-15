DeSantis Says He’s Listening To Locals On Decision About When To Open Schools

Credit Andrew Harnik / AP

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s taking into account calls from school districts and education leaders to continue distance learning through the rest of the school year. He says if parents think it’s safe, he’s sure they’d rather have their kids be in the classroom rather than continuing distance learning at home.

“Obviously it would need to be safe, but also do people think it’s safe? Because if a parent doesn’t think it is then it’s going to be a different calculation. So we’re listening to all those folks and I haven’t made any decisions. We want to work with the locals on all these things because we think that’s a much better way to go,” DeSantis says.

DeSantis says he thinks local officials have the best understanding of what their community needs.

