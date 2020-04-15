Congresswoman Frankel: Logging On To IRS Website Can Help Get Stimulus Cash Faster

Credit Photo by Josh Appel on Unsplash A person who earns up to $75,000 a year could be eligible for $1,200 from the government.

Stimulus payments from the federal government are now showing up in the bank accounts of people across the country. A person who earns up to $75,000 a year is eligible for $1,200 dollars from the government. But Florida Congresswoman Lois Frankel says anyone waiting for a paper check, might have to wait awhile.

"If the IRS doesn’t have your bank information, you’re not going to get a check for quite a while. Here’s how to remedy that. If you have a bank account, you can go to the IRS website – IRS.gov/coronavirus, put in your bank account and you can get your relief check immediately," Frankel says.

Frankel says anyone who has a bank account, but hasn't received a direct deposit from the IRS, can speed the process up by telling the government their account information.

