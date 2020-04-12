Complaint: Davie Police Chief Says BSO Deputy Died Of COVID-19 Because Of 'Homosexual Lifestyle'

When his officers raised concerns about catching the coronavirus, a South Florida police chief tried minimizing their worries by claiming a Broward County deputy’s COVID-19 death was caused by his “homosexual” lifestyle, the officers alleged.

Chief Dale Engle, the head of the Town of Davie’s police department, made the remarks during an angry tirade against the officers after a patrol briefing on April 7, according to a complaint filed to town administration by a state police union that represents the officers.Engle was placed on administrative leave Saturday evening “pending further review of allegations,” the town administration said in a statement. Read more from our news partners at the Miami Herald

