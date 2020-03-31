Florida Blue Waives Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Coronavirus Treatment

Florida’s largest health insurer is waiving out-of-pocket costs for members who need treatment for COVID-19.

While insurers are required to waive the costs of coronavirus tests, Florida Blue is eliminating patient costs for all treatment, including hospital stays.

The change affects all Florida Blue members, including those who are covered through the Affordable Care Act, Medicare Advantage and employer health plans.

“Florida Blue is dedicated to the health of our members and the communities we serve,” Pat Geraghty, Florida Blue president and CEO, said in a release. “Many in our state are already facing financial uncertainty due to this health crisis, and we do not want the fear of out-of-pocket health care costs preventing them from seeking potentially lifesaving treatment for COVID-19.”

The company also committed to working with providers to stop its members from receiving surprise bills for any services related to COVID-19 treatment.

Members who are hospitalized by COVID-19 will get access to a Florida Blue team that helps transition patients back into their homes.

The company will waive prior authorization requirements when patients need to transfer from hospitals to long term care facilities or nursing homes.

