TIAA Bank Field Coronavirus Testing Site Now Open To All Ages

The federally sponsored drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at TIAA Bank Field in Parking Lot J expanded testing criteria on Sunday. All ages will now be accepted, although patients must still meet certain guidelines. Officials lifted the previous 65-year-plus age criteria after fewer people than expected used the site on Saturday, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The new criteria for testing at the site include:

On-site temperature of 99.6 or higher

Patient MUST ALSO have respiratory symptoms

First responders and healthcare workers who have direct contact with patients will also be tested, regardless of symptoms. Please bring work ID.



This site will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for as long as supplies last. While a doctor’s order and appointment are not required at this location, clients will be evaluated by a medical professional on site. Patients who do not meet the criteria will not receive a test and will be sent home.

Those attempting to be tested should:

Bring their own pen

Show Photo ID

Refrain from taking any fever-reducing medicine four to six hours before testing

Remain inside of vehicle at all times



A maximum of four people per car will be screened and tested; each person must be sitting at a functioning window. Additional passengers will be asked to move to the back of the line or return the following day.

As long lines are expected, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic asks:

Drivers coming from the West side of town should use Bay Street.

Drivers coming from the East side should use Gator Bowl Boulevard.

