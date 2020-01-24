A Look At Florida Bills For: Abortion Parental Permission, Office of Resiliency

On Friday's Roundup, we discussed the parental consent bill that requires parents of minor girls seeking an abortion to approve of the abortion before a doctor can perform it. Also, lawmakers in Tallahassee are considering a bill that would establish a statewide Office of Resiliency, along with a statewide Sea Level Rise Task Force.

Joining us to discuss the abortion bill were:

State Senator Dennis Baxley (R - District 12) has been a long opponent of abortion. He is a co-sponsor of one of the bills that would require Florida parents to give their okay before their daughter gets an abortion.

Rep. Anna Eskamani (D- District 47), who was the senior director for Planned Parenthood in Central and Southwest Florida before being elected to the Florida House.

Alexandra Glorioso, Politico, also commented on the different views of the bill.

Sea Level Rise

State Rep. Cyndi Stevenson (R- St. Augustine) is the sponsor the Sea Level Rise Task Force. She joined us along with Susan Glickman, Florida Director, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. They addressed the impact of sea level rise in Florida.

