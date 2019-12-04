Red Tide Recedes From Parts Of The Tampa Bay Area

Red tide appears to have receded from much of the Tampa Bay area this week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the organism that causes red tide was found in background levels only in Manatee County.

Red tide had previously been detected in Pinellas and Sarasota counties but was not detected in those areas this week.

No reports of fish kills were reported in the area, but Sarasota County did report at least one case of respiratory irritation.

The forecast calls for the bloom that had been in the area to travel south for the next four days.

