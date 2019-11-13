Red Tide-Related Fish Kills Now In Five Florida Counties

A toxic red tide bloom persists along Florida's Gulf Coast from low concentrations in Pinellas County to high concentrations in Collier County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Wednesday evening that fish kills related to red tide were reported this past week in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties. RELATED: Red Tide and Human Health: Researchers Study 'Chronic Exposure'

People also reported respiratory irritations on beaches in Sarasota and Lee counties. Click here to view the latest red tide report from FWC.

