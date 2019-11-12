© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Health Care Assoc. Honors Vets

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published November 12, 2019 at 12:01 PM EST
Veterans were treated to brunch and awards at the Association's headquarters.

The Florida Health Care Association, which represents the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities, held its own Veterans Day observance at its Tallahassee headquarters. 

The special guests included a few dozen vets from area nursing homes, some as far away as Perry. As event master-of-ceremonies, the Association's Bob Asztalos called the roll of honor.

"Ray Shibler from Centre Point Nursing and Rehab, Navy senior chief who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam," he intoned. "Matthew Williams, Heritage Health Care, served in the Army. He was the first African-American lieutenant colonel. Also from Heritage Health Care, Russell Revell. He served in the Army infantry during World War II and earned a Purple Heart."

For the oldest vets, the Asztalos said those homes are home.

"Really when you look at World War II veterans, there are very few left and a lot of them are in our nursing homes."

Each of the veterans was honored with a medalion and brunch at the Association's Park Avenue building.

