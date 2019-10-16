GuideWell Says It will Add 750 Jobs At Florida Blue Complex On Riverside

GuideWell Inc., the parent company of Florida Blue, announced Wednesday it will add 750 new jobs at its Riverside Avenue office Downtown.

The mix of 500 contract and 250 full-time positions will increase the workforce at the 532 Riverside Ave. office to 1,750, according to WJCT News partner the Jacksonville Daily Record.

GuideWell made the announcement Wednesday through JAXUSA Partnership, the JAX Chamber’s economic development division.

“We continue to grow here in Jacksonville and wanted to expand our presence at the Riverside tower,” Florida Blue North Florida Market President Darnell Smith said in a news release. “Our Riverside office is centrally located and an attractive career opportunity for potential employees who live north and west of downtown.”

GuideWell employs more than 6,500 workers in Northeast Florida, with its largest presence at its Deerwood Park campus.

An expanded version of this story at JaxDailyRecord.com includes more on a proposed $22.5 million, 869-space parking garage Florida Blue plans to build on city-owned property near the company’s Riverside office.

