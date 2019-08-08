Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Arrest Four In North Florida

Credit BortN66 / Adobe Stock

Based on referrals from the Florida Department of Children and Families four arrests have been made in North Florida relation to exploiting seniors and disabled individuals.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit conducted an exploitation sweep after being tipped off that Washington County group homeowners, Alex and Kalonya Bellamy, had used their resident’s personal funds to purchase Carnival cruise tickets, home furniture, cell phone bills, vehicle insurance and more. The group home was for adults with disabilities.

In a separate case, the unit arrested Willie Mote, Jr in Quincy for embezzling more than $20,000 dollars from a victim while serving as their power of attorney. Mote was previously arrested for burglary and assault in 2004 and sentenced to two years in prison. And another case in Santa Rosa County led to the arrest of Robin Stapleton who is accused of exploiting two elderly people while working as an assistant office manager at a nursing facility. He’s accused of using the victim’s funds to put a down payment on a house.

Moody says she is proud of the units' work to protect seniors and disabled individuals, a group she says is the most vulnerable.

