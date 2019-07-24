Emergency Call Goes Out For Blood Donations

Donations to blood banks slow down every summer. But Karen Patterson with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Jacksonville said they’ve dropped off a lot more this year.

The shortages, Patterson said, have pushed LifeSouth and other blood banks around the country to issue an emergency call for donations.

"We actually need all blood types but the one blood type we’re always looking for is O negative. That's the blood type that can go to anybody. So in the case of a bad accident or some trauma that’s always what we need first," said Patterson.

Patterson said anyone who wants to donate can stop by one of LifeSouth's blood mobiles or visit the blood bank's two donation centers, which are located at:

7850 Baymeadows Way

Inside the Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville at 800 Prudential Dr.



Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .