New Records Portal Shows Auto Crash Data For All Florida Counties

There have been almost 100,000 traffic crashes in Florida so far this year with 838 deaths and more than 63,000 injuries.

That’s according to a new crash data website announced Monday by Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

The website allows citizens, journalists, lawyers and others to quickly access data from across the state.

A check of the site on Monday showed 45 traffic fatalities so far this year in Duval County with 3,130 injuries.

The Florida crash dashboard is located here, while historical and detailed crash data is available here.

In addition to basic crash statistics, customers can purchase individual crash reports for $10. Customers can purchase up to 10 reports per transaction, with a $2 convenience fee applied to the total transaction. Crash reports can be purchased here.

2019 Crashes In Florida As Of Monday Morning, July 1

Credit FLHSMV

2019 Crashes In Duval County As Of Monday Morning, July 1

Credit FLHSMV

