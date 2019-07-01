2019 Standardized Test Results Are In For Florida Students

By Carrie Pinkard

The Florida Department of Education have released standardized test results for the tests taken this past spring.

The scores include the Florida Standards Assessments in English Language Arts and Math.

The exams are graded on a 1-5 level, with 3 being passing. The results show the percentage of students who passed the exam in each county.

The average passing rate for the state of Florida in English Language Arts was 55%, while the average for math was 61%,

Between 2018-2019, most counties in the Tampa Bay area only changed by a few percentage points.

Sarasota County had the highest passing rate in both English Language Arts and Math at 66% and 73%, respectively. Polk County had the lowest average in the area in both subjects.

English Language Arts Passing Rate

Sarasota County - 66 percent (no change from 2018)

Citrus County - 55 percent (no change)

Hernando County - 53 percent (no change)

Pasco County - 56 percent (up one percent)

Hillsborough County - 54 percent (up one percent)

Pinellas County - 54 percent (up threee percent)

Polk County - 47 percent (up one percent)

Manatee County - 52 percent (up one percent)

Mathematics Passing Rate

Sarasota County - 73 percent (no change from 2018)

Citrus County - 59 percent (down four percent)

Hernando County – 59 percent (down two percent)

Pasco County – 61 percent (up two percent)

Hillsborough County – 56 percent (no change)

Pinellas County – 59 percent (no change)

Polk County – 51 percent (no change)

Manatee County – 61 percent (up four percent)

