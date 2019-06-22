© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida's Unemployment Rate At 3.4%, Slightly Below Nation's

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 22, 2019 at 7:22 AM EDT

Florida's unemployment was 3.4% in May, down 0.1% from the month before.

The state released employment figures Friday showing there are 353,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.3 million. The state's unemployment rate is slightly below the national rate of 3.6%.

Florida gained 17,000 jobs in May and 214,500 over the last 12 months.

Monroe County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.1%, followed by St. Johns and Okaloosa counties at 2.5% each.

Citrus, Gulf, Hardee and Sumter counties had the highest unemployment rate at 4.6% each.

