St. Petersburg Veteran Facing Felony Charges For Placing IED at Bay Pines VA

A 60-year-old U.S. Army veteran from St. Petersburg is facing up to 10 years in prison for placing an improvised explosive device at the Bay Pines VA in Pinellas County.

A federal criminal complaint said Mark Edward Allen made his first court appearance on June 4 and he's currently being detained.

U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez of the Department of Justice said Allen placed the device near the Bay PinesVeterans Affairs Hospital on May 29.

The FBI, Tampa Police and other law enforcement agencies responded. The regional bomb squad, which is part of the Tampa Police ultimately rendered the device safe.

About two days later, someone called police to report Allen had been making explosive devices in his home.

The FBI determined Allen was responsible for both devices.

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7