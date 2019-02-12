Some Chicken Products Recalled At Winn-Dixie, Walmart

A food recall involves items sold at Winn Dixie and Walmart stores.

The company that makes Southeast Grocers Brand Marsala Chicken and Mediterranean Herb Chicken and Happi Foodi Bloody Mary Inspired Chicken is recalling nearly 100-thousand pounds (50-tons) of the products because they contain eggs.

The problem is that eggs are not included among the ingredients listed on the packaging.

Southeast Grocers is the parent company of BI-LO, Harveys and Winn Dixie. The recalled chicken went to stores in seven southern states including Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.

The Happi Foodi items were shipped to Walmarts nationwide.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled chicken products to the store where they bought them, or just throw them out.

