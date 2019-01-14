Brosche Pledges To Create Resiliency Office To Fight Climate Change

On Monday’s First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross, At-Large Jacksonville City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Anna Lopez Brosche said Mayor Lenny Curry has failed on issues of public safety, open government and others.

Brosche, a past Council president, said it’s time to end what she calls a culture of bullying, intimidation and cronyism at Jacksonville’s City Hall. She’s also pledged to create a resiliency office for Jacksonville to combat severe weather and climate change impacts.

And on the issue of the city’s high crime rate, Brosche said Curry’s approach has failed.

“What we need is a more meaningful investment in prevention and intervention. Right now we are only serving 36.8 percent of children at or below the poverty level,” Brosche said.

Curry’s campaign has released a statement calling Brosche a divisive City Council leader.

First Coast Connect has issued an invitation to the mayor to appear on the program.

The city’s unitary election is set for March 19. If no one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters advance to a May runoff.

