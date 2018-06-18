For Elder Abuse Month, Florida's Seniors Warned About Common Scams

Credit Jenna Anderson / Unsplash

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and state officials want Florida’s seniors to be aware of common scams to avoid. Listen to the story!

Some common scams include grandparents scams—where someone claiming to be a grandchild needs to be bailed out of jail—or the IRS scam—where someone posing as an IRS agent threatens arrest for money owed.

There are also charity scams and utility scams—where someone claiming to be from a utility company threatens to turn off power, gas, and water for payment.

Friday was also World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and in a release, Attorney General Pam Bondi outlined some good tips to keep in mind.

They include never giving out personal information or money to a suspicious solicitor, verifying the employment of a person claiming to be a government officials, and always keeping checkbooks, debit cards, or credit cards in a safe place.

