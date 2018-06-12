FDLE Rolls Out New Amber Alerts Platform

Florida residents will soon be able get Amber Alerts in several new ways with a revised notification system on a new platform from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Amber Alerts are used to identify a child, adult or vehicle suspected to be involved in an abduction.

FDLE already sends out the alerts by email. Soon, it will also offer text messages, text-based telecommunications for the deaf, and through smartphone apps.

The new platform, called Everbridge, is already being used by Florida's Department of Emergency Management for severe weather warnings.

Current subscribers will continue to receive email Amber Alerts, but to access the additional functions they will need to register for an Everbridge account.

FDLE said more than 900 children have been recovered nationwide because of the alert system.

The online registration form for the Amber Alerts system is at this webpage.

Michelle Corum can be reached at mcorum@wjct.org, 904-358-6308 or on Twitter at @MCorumonME.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .