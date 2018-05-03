Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Stakeholders 'Watching' How Embezzlement Case Plays Out

A spokeswoman for Calhoun-Liberty Hospital says its stakeholders will be watching how an embezzlement case against the former CEO plays out.

Credit Mark Hillary / flickr.com

Phillip Hill Junior is accused of stealing more than a million dollars from the hospital between 2010 and 2015. The scheme was uncovered by the hospitals interim CEO September of that year.

“This episode was part of a really difficult time for the hospital so we’re very interested in seeing how this case progresses," says hospital spokeswoman Sandi Poreda.

Later that year, the small rural North Florida hospital found itself in trouble after a woman who was booted from its facility died outside. It faced thousands of dollars in fines it struggled to pay with bake sales. A new CEO took over last year.

