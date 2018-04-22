Stoneman Douglas Students: 'It Just Doesn't Even Feel Like School Anymore'

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was closed for a while after the shooting on Feb. 14. And since then, some of the students have been flying around the country for rallies and media events, leading a renewed national gun control movement.

There have been days when students have stayed home because of threats made against the school on social media. And sometimes, when they’re in class, they have a hard time focusing.

So when a few dozen students walked out of school on Friday as part of a national protest marking the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, they said they weren’t worried about missing the day. They’ve already missed much of the year.

Listen to four students talk about what it’s been like at school since the shooting.

