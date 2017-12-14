© 2020 Health News Florida
Floridians Enroll In Obamacare Despite Ongoing Political Debate

WFSU | By Kate Payne
Published December 14, 2017 at 5:35 PM EST

The political battle around Obamacare doesn’t seem to be factoring into Floridians' decisions to sign up. Florida leads the nation in Obamacare enrollment. And the state’s residents are once again signing up for the program at a record rate. That’s despite Republicans’ efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. 

Jodi Ray with Covering Kids and Families of Florida says politics isn’t part of the conversation.

“I have not seen consumers come in and decide whether they’re enrolling or not enrolling based on the political environment at all. That is not what they’re making decisions on. They’re making decisions on what they need. Do they need coverage?” she said. "The driver is what their healthcare needs are.”

Ray says her organization has been flooded with calls from residents trying to sign up for the Affordable Care Act. Statewide, the rate of enrollment is up from last year. But the overall number of consumers in the system is expected to drop, after the Trump Administration cut the enrollment period.

The deadline for this year’s open enrollment period is Friday. But Floridians affected by this year’s hurricanes have an extension until December 31 st.

