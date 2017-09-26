Gov. Scott Proposes Legislation, $50M To Combat Opioid Abuse

Gov. Rick Scott announced Tuesday several proposals and $50 million in funding to help address Florida's looming opioid crisis.

“These proposals will make a major impact on limiting the chance of drug addiction, reducing the ability for dangerous drugs to spread in our communities, giving vulnerable Floridians the support they need, and ensuring our hardworking law enforcement officers have the resources to protect Floridians.” Scott said.

The proposed legislation will include:

Placing a three-day limit on prescribed opioids, unless strict conditions are met for a seven-day supply;

Requiring all healthcare professionals that prescribe or dispense medication to participate in the Florida Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, a statewide database that monitors controlled substance prescriptions; and

Additional reforms to fight unlicensed pain management clinics, require continuing education courses on responsibly prescribing opioids, and create new opportunities for federal grant funding.

The proposed investment of more than $50 million will include funding for:

Substance abuse treatment;

Counseling and recovery services; and

The Florida Violent Crime and Drug Control Council.



Scott said the state has already taken several steps to combat drug abuse, but more are necessary.

“My proposed legislation and funding help address multiple levels of this epidemic, from doctors and prescribers to state and community programs, to law enforcement officers who are on the front line of this fight,” Scott said.

The proposals are part of Scott's 2018-2019 recommended budget.

Copyright 2017 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7