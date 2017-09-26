Despite Nursing Home Industry Pushback, Scott Not Backing Down From Emergency Rule

Credit Florida Channel Gov. Rick Scott speaking to reporters Monday, following a stop in Marathon to speak with local Officials on Hurricane Irma response and recovery efforts.

Governor Rick Scott does not appear to be backing down from his emergency rule, requiring nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have a generator within the next two months.

If the power were to go out during a storm, Governor Scott wants all nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have enough fuel and a generator that can operate for at least 96 hours. While industry professionals agree, they say meeting the November 15 deadline is impossible. Still, speaking to reporters Monday, Scott doesn’t appear to be budging.

“I expect everybody to provide backup power and fuel,” said Scott, at the time. “And, there will be fines of $1,000 a day, and the risk of losing your license.”

Scott issued the emergency rule, following the death of eight nursing home residents in South Florida who lost their lives due to loss of power for several days after Irma. That death toll has since risen to 11.

