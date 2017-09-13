© 2020 Health News Florida
Hurricane Irma: IRS Extends Deadlines For Taxpayers Hit By Storm

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Jeff Ostrowski
Published September 13, 2017 at 4:17 PM EDT
Tax return form
The Internal Revenue Service is extending deadlines for taxpayers in 21 Florida counties affected by Hurricane Irma, including Palm Beach County.

Taxpayers now have until Jan. 31 to file some individual and business tax returns and to make certain payments, the IRS said. 

For instance, the IRS is giving taxpayers extra time to make quarterly estimated payments for 2017 normally due Sept. 15 and Jan. 16.  

Meanwhile, taxpayers who filed extensions until Sept. 15 or Oct. 16 have until Jan. 31 to file their 2016 returns.

