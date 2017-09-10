© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials Report Overdoses, Curfew Violations In Palm Beach County

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Peter Haden
Published September 10, 2017 at 6:00 PM EDT
Delray Beach experienced 690 opioid overdoses last year. Not all were fatal. It becomes the first Florida city to sue opioid manufacturers.
Delray Beach experienced 690 opioid overdoses last year. Not all were fatal. It becomes the first Florida city to sue opioid manufacturers.

As Hurricane Irma continued to lash South Florida Sunday, Palm Beach County first responders were maintaining order despite some challenges.

Palm Beach County officials say 43 people have been charged with violating a county-wide curfew in effect due to Hurricane Irma. And at emergency shelters, opioids have been a problem.

“There have been two overdoses,” said Aronberg. “[The victims] have been saved and treated medically.”

Aronberg said the two victims were revived with an overdose reversal drug.

Another woman fatally overdosed on heroin Saturday night at The Inn at Boynton in Boynton Beach.

And in Fort Lauderdale, a group was caught on camera looting a sporting goods store. Nine individuals were arrested by police for the break-in.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Peter Haden
Peter Haden is an award-winning investigative reporter and photographer currently working with The Center for Investigative Reporting. His stories are featured in media outlets around the world including NPR, CNN en Español, ECTV Ukraine, USA Today, Qatar Gulf Times, and the Malaysia Star.
See stories by Peter Haden