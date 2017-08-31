Floridians Asked To Donate Blood To Keep Texas Healthy After Hurricane Harvey

Blood donations are urgently needed as Hurricane Harvey is causing catastrophic flooding in Texas.

Florida’s OneBlood spokesman Pat Michaels says flood waters and massive destruction are preventing blood-donation centers in Texas from collecting it, so Floridians are being asked to step up.

“You can make a profound impact on someone’s life, possibly save someone’s life because blood is used relatively quickly – very quickly. Within 3 to 5 days it goes to a hospital and is transfused into a person,” he said.

Hospitals are being filled with hurricane victims as well as others who need surgery, so it’s vital to keep Texas supplied with healthy blood, Michaels said.

OneBlood has sent more than 300 units of blood this week and will continue to supply blood to the Lone Star State.

Michaels said all blood types are needed, but there is a special need for O-negative and O-positive blood, as well as platelets and plasma donations.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Contact Kelton Givens at newsteam@wjct.org.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .