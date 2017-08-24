© 2020 Health News Florida
Rep. Alex Miller Resigns State House Seat

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published August 24, 2017 at 5:31 PM EDT
Credit Florida House of Representatives
Rep. Alex Miller (R-Sarasota)

Freshman Republican Alex Miller is resigning her Sarasota area House seat on September first.

Miller’s letter to House Speaker Richard Corcoran cites the responsibility of raising two boys and running her company as reasons for resigning her seat.  During this year’s session Miller worked on a number of healthcare bills and pushed a shark finning measure through the House.  But she got caught in the middle as the speaker and the governor fought over funding for Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida.  

Governor Rick Scott has yet to set the date for a special election, but the race to replace Miller is already on.  James Buchanan—a realtor and son of GOP Congressman Vern Buchanan—is planning to jump out of the race in a neighboring district to run for Miller’s open seat. 

