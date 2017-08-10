© 2020 Health News Florida
New College of Florida Plans for Growth

WGCU | By Julie Glenn
Matthew F Smith
Published August 10, 2017 at 11:18 AM EDT

With a student population just under 900, New College of Florida in Sarasota has plans to grow to 1,200 students by 2020, and now they have the money to do it. This summer the school started phase one of its growth plan with $5.4 million on funding- another $45 million is expected to be spent on new buildings, forty more professors, and expanding enrollment.

New college is the state’s honors college, and consistently ranks among the best liberal arts schools in the country. Today we talk with New College President Donal O’Shea about how the College’s growth will put them in a better position to compete with top colleges and how more students and professors will deepen the scope of learning.

