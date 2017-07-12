Jacksonville’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens On Beach Boulevard

Credit Nikeya Heath The Trulieve dispensary in Jacksonville is one of eight in the state of Florida.

Jacksonville’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors to patients Wednesday at 6529 Beach Blvd. on the Southside.

Qualifying patients must have an order from physicians certified by the Florida Department of Health to prescribe the medication.

At thedispensary, patients can get medical marijuana in capsule, oils, vaporizers, or topical creams, company spokeswoman Victoria Walker said.

Walker says the marijuana is grown and processed into various forms atTrulieve’sTallahassee facilities.

In addition to operating storefront dispensaries in seven other Florida cities, the company also provides home delivery service.

“We have two drivers that come into the home. It’s not through the mail or anything like that,” Walker said. “Your limits and how much you can order are set by your doctor. As long as you have enough milligrams in your account from your physician, you can order that.”

Dispensaries are opening in the state after voters last year approved a constitutional amendmentexpanding the legality of medical marijuana to treat “debilitating conditions” like cancer and AIDS. Previously, only non-smoked, non-euphoric cannabis was approved for use in Florida.

Trulieveaccepts payments only in cash or through a smartphone app,CanPay. Walker said security is always on premises.

Because most health insurance plans don’t cover medical marijuana, the company is offering discounts for veterans, first-time patients and members of its loyalty program.

The Jacksonville dispensary is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

