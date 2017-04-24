© 2020 Health News Florida
Springfield Settlement Talks Extended; Study Finds ‘Disability Bias’ Most Common Housing Complaint

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Ryan Benk
Published April 24, 2017 at 4:44 PM EDT

Jacksonville city attorneys have been granted a deadline extension as they grapple with the details of a settlement allowing for a Springfield apartment complex for the disabled and chronically homeless.

The U.S. Justice Department found the city violated disability and fair housing laws when it rejected the permit for the complex sought by nonprofit Ability Housing.

A new national survey finds disability prejudice is the most common form of housing discrimination.

To prevent a court battle with Ability Housing, Disability Rights Florida and the DOJ, city leaders settled to pay $2 million for a lost grant and to set up a new grant for a disability housing program. The agreement also requires the city to revamp zoning rules.

But details have stalled in city council because some members say the settlement is confusing or too vague.

Jacksonville attorney Jason Teale said that’s partially why an April 30 deadline was extended by at least a month.

“If we’re really close and it looks like we just need a little bit more time, that deadline can still be extended,” he said.

For its recent study of housing discrimination, the Washington D.C.-based National Fair Housing Alliance mined complaints filed with local fair housing organizations and the federal government. Director Lisa Rice said there were more than 28,000 in 2016 alone.

“The majority of those complaints that we see relate to disability. So, people with disabilities who are alleging that they have experienced some form of housing discrimination,” she said.

Seventy four disability-related complaints were filed with the Jax Area Legal Aid last year.

Opponents of the housing project say they’re concerned problem tenants could drive down property values and that community members weren’t given enough input in shaping the settlement.

Reporter Ryan Benk can be reached at rbenk@wjct.org , 904-358-6319 or on Twitter @RyanMichaelBenk .

Ryan Benk
Ryan Benk is originally from Miami, Florida and came to Tallahassee to attend Florida State University. He worked on Miami Dade College’s Arts and Literature Magazine-  Miamibiance Magazine and has published poetry and a short film called “ The Writer.” He’s currently working as the Newsroom’s Researcher while finishing his Creative Writing Bachelor’s Degree at Florida State University. When he’s not tracking down news, Ryan likes watching films, writing fiction and poetry, and exploring Florida.
