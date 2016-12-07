© 2020 Health News Florida
Help Needed To Send Meals To Children In Haiti

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cheyenne Herron
Published December 7, 2016 at 12:14 AM EST

Hundreds of volunteers are needed in Tampa on Friday to help package meals for people in Haiti.

and are partnering to package 275,000 meals between 8 and 3 p.m. in Tampa. The packages will be shipped to Haiti, where most recently Hurricane Matthew affected more than 1 million people. Around 200,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, leaving nearly 1.5 million people in need of humanitarian aid.

“The people of Haiti would know that they’re not forgotten,  that there are people that care, but ultimately we want to be a part of helping them rebuild their nation,”  said Robert Andrescik, chief communications officer for Feeding Children Everywhere. 

Volunteers are being asked to sign up online at feedingchildreneverywhere.com/events so organizers know how many volunteers to expect. 

Shifts usually last one hour, though volunteers are not required to be there the whole time. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, Andrescik said.

The event will take place at Debartolo Development, 4401 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa.  

