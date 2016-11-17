FL Supremes Block Two Death Sentences

Credit Nick Evans

The Florida Supreme Court has blocked the death penalty for two men convicted of murder.

Eight out of twelve jurors sentenced Robert McCloud and Terrance Phillips to death. The cases are unrelated, but Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court stepped in to reduce both to life in prison. In McCloud’s case the court determined the punishment was too stiff because his two co-defendants got lesser sentences. In Phillips’ case the majority ruled the trial court should’ve given greater weight to the defendant’s youth and mental abilities when considering mitigating factors. Justices Charles Canady and Ricky Polston dissented in both rulings.

