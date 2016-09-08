© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Quinnipiac Poll Shows Trump And Clinton Tied In Florida

WFSU | By Kate Payne
Published September 8, 2016 at 5:13 PM EDT

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are tied in Florida.

thomas_hawk_flickr.jpg
Credit Thomas Hawk via flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/thomashawk/

The Quinnipiac poll shows presidential contenders Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton splitting Florida voters evenly, with 47% each. The electorate remains divided along demographic lines. Republicans and white male voters overwhelmingly side with Trump, while Democrats, women and people of color are choosing Clinton. The poll also included Ohio, which like Florida is too close to call. In North Carolina and Pennsylvania Clinton has a very narrow lead. With two months left until Election Day, polltakers say these battleground states are still competitive.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Kate Payne
As a Tallahassee native, Kate Payne grew up listening to WFSU. She loves being part of a station that had such an impact on her. Kate is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts. With a background in documentary and narrative filmmaking, Kate has a broad range of multimedia experience. When she’s not working, you can find her rock climbing, cooking or hanging out with her cat.
See stories by Kate Payne