Quinnipiac Poll Shows Trump And Clinton Tied In Florida

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are tied in Florida.

Credit Thomas Hawk via flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/thomashawk/

The Quinnipiac poll shows presidential contenders Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton splitting Florida voters evenly, with 47% each. The electorate remains divided along demographic lines. Republicans and white male voters overwhelmingly side with Trump, while Democrats, women and people of color are choosing Clinton. The poll also included Ohio, which like Florida is too close to call. In North Carolina and Pennsylvania Clinton has a very narrow lead. With two months left until Election Day, polltakers say these battleground states are still competitive.

