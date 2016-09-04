Family Remembers Boy Killed By Alligator At Disney World

Parents of the toddler who was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World in Florida say they will always remember their sweet little boy.

Melissa and Matt Graves spoke to a group of several hundred people gathered at a high school football stadium Saturday to remember Lane Graves on what would have been his third birthday.

Lane died June 14 after an alligator pulled him into a lagoon at Disney's upscale Grand Floridian Resort.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Melissa Graves said the family wanted to celebrate Lane's "first birthday in heaven."

Matt Graves said Lane's life brought the family so much joy. The crowd wore blue shirts and released blue balloons into the air.

