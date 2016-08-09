© 2020 Health News Florida
Courts Likely To Award Seventh Pot License

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published August 9, 2016 at 4:17 PM EDT
bokske_via_wikimedia.jpg
Credit Bokske via Wikimedia Commons

Florida’s administrative courts continue to overhaul the state’s marijuana licensing system.  A judge seems likely to allow a seventh nursery.

Judge John Van Laningham says the Department of Health erred in awarding a license for the southwest region to Alpha Foliage.  But that won’t endanger operations for the nursery or its retail arm Surterra Therapeutics.  The ruling suggests an additional license for the region will be awarded, and two nurseries are vying for the nod: Plants of Ruskin and Tornello Landscape.  There’s a similar challenge in Florida’s central region against Department of Health’s decision to award the license to Knox Nursery.  Meanwhile, Loop’s nursery in the northeast region is waiting for a ruling on its challenge for an additional permit.

