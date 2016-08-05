The Florida Roundup: The Zika Virus In South Florida

As local cases ofZikavirus continue to increase, this week The Florida Roundup dedicated its full hour to an analysis of the political and economic dimensions of the outbreak of this virus in South Florida.

A square mile of Miami is now the hot zone for Zika and the threat of the virus-carrying mosquitoes. Pregnant women are warned about the neighborhood as aerial spraying begins. Where are the bugs? How big of a threat is Zika? And to whom?

With a small mosquito control budget in Miami-Dade, what are the local efforts to fight the pest? From cans of repellent to a plane spraying an insecticide over downtown Miami,Wynwoodand parts ofOvertownand Little Haiti, the battle continues.

And the politics overZikamoney continues. Federal money to fight the virus is running low and Congress hasn’t approved any more. We talk with Frederica Wilson, the Democratic congresswoman who represents theZikadistrict.

