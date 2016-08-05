Gov. Rick Scott Asks CDC For More Zika Protection Kits

Governor Rick Scott and members of Florida’s legislature had a Zika-related conference callFriday afternoon. Scott called to discuss the state’s level of preparedness to handle the impacts from the virus’s ripple effects.

With more than 400 cases in Florida alone, and locally-contracted cases in Miami’s Wynwood area, Scott met with the head of the Center For Disease Control in Miami Thursday.

“I asked for 10,000 Zika protection kits and for whatever they can do to support,” he said.

Florida's Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip joined him on the line and asked legislators to continue to do their part.

Scott also said he is continuing efforts to get more federal funding to fight off the spread of the virus, in addition to 5.6 million dollars President Obama authorized two weeks ago.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .