First In Florida: Marijuana Dispensary Opens In Tallahassee

Credit Scott Beale via Flickr

Florida’s first cannabis dispensary is now open in Tallahassee. Trulieve medical director Dr. Ken Brummel-Smith says the next step is getting doctors ready to prescribe the treatment.

“One of the things though that I think patients will struggle with is finding physicians to order it,” Brummel-Smith says. “This will be a little bit of challenge at the first but I think that that will start to play out much better as time goes on.”

Doctors have to complete an education course and add their names to the compassionate use registry before they can prescribe the drug. They also need to be their patient’s physician of record for at least 90 days before writing a prescription.

Trulieve is the retail arm of Hackney Nurseries—the medical marijuana license holder for Northeast Florida.

