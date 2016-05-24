Seminole County Not Game For Another Bear Hunt

Seminole County commissioners are adding their voices to the growing opposition to what would be the second bear hunting season in Florida since the 1970s.

Seminole County commissioners joined Miami-Dade and Volusia in passing a resolution opposed to another bear hunt in Florida.

The Seminole County Commission opposes the hunt in a resolution that also asks the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to manage human-bear conflict through habitat management and deterrent techniques.

The FWC conducted the first modern hunt in October despite intense opposition. It is expected to discuss another hunt at a meeting at the end of June. Miami-Dade and Volusia counties have passed similar resolutions.

