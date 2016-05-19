Hurricane Center Director: "If it can Rain, it can Flood."

With uncertainty looming ahead of this year’s Hurricane Season, here's a very predictable reminder from National Hurricane Center Director Rick Knabb:

“You don’t want to be stuck somewhere without critical supplies, and anybody can find themselves in that situation after a hurricane goes through", Knabb said. "You have to be ready to fend for yourself for days on end. With critical supplies like water, non-perishable food, medicines, and back-up power for your very important electronic devices.” Weather service and emergency management officials from across the state encourage you to use the last 13 days before the season starts to get #HurricaneStrong. A new website detailing the challenge launched Monday at HurricaneStrong.org.

